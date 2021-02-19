Primary pupils back in the classroom by March 15, Minister says

Junior infants, senior infants, first and second class students are likely to return alongside Leaving Cert students
Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has indicated all primary school students will be back in the classroom by mid-March.

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 12:45
Nicole Glennon

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has indicated all primary school students will be back in the classroom by March 15.

However, he said most second-level students are unlikely to return until after the Easter holidays.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, Minister O'Gorman said primary schools students are likely to return on a phased basis with junior infants, senior infants, first and second class students returning first.

Those from third to sixth class are likely to return two weeks after the first phase on March 15.

“As things currently stand, the majority of secondary school children will probably be returning to education following the Easter holidays,” the Minister said.

This excludes Leaving Cert students he said, who will be back to the classroom by March 1. 

Minister O’Gorman said the government are conscious of the need to “balance” the gradual reopening of society and all plans are contingent on ongoing Nphet advice.

On Wednesday it was announced Leaving Cert students are to be offered a choice between a modified version of calculated grades or written exams this year.

Donnelly: 'Too early to advise' if staycations will be allowed this summer

