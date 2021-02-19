Arlene Foster attacks Sinn Féin after it criticises electoral register plans

The process to update the register was delayed due to the pandemic.
Arlene Foster has attacked Sinn Fein after it criticised plans by the Electoral Office to review Northern Ireland’s electoral register this summer. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 06:50
Michael McHugh, PA

Arlene Foster has attacked Sinn Féin after it criticised plans by the Electoral Office to review Northern Ireland’s electoral register this summer.

Canvassing of households is legally required to update details of voters.

It has been delayed due to the pandemic.

People who do not return their form on time will be removed from the register.

The Electoral Office has defended the process as ensuring “accuracy and completeness” of the register.

The DUP leader said: “Northern Ireland is updating its electoral register but Facebook is being used by Sinn Féin to create and spread false statements designed to cause confusion and misunderstanding.”

She urged the social media giant to remove the content.

Voter details are updated before Assembly elections.

The process was delayed due to the pandemic.

It will open at the start of July and people will be able to register until the start of December.

Sinn Féin has urged the Electoral Office to reconsider.

The next Assembly election in Northern Ireland is scheduled for May 2022.

Commemoration for IRA bomber cancelled after online backlash

