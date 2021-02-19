Robinson hits out at lack of dignity shown to survivors

Mary Robinson: 'I can’t help feeling there is not much dignity when 550 people who had the courage to come forward and tell their very personal, very painful stories, there is no transcript and then the audio version is destroyed; it’s really a terrible loss.' File Picture.

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 06:30
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Former President Mary Robinson has directly intervened in the Mother and Baby Homes controversy, hitting out at the lack of dignity shown to survivors.

Survivors and campaigners have called for the extension of the commission after it emerged that the recordings of witness testimony were deleted without verbatim transcripts being made.

Survivors also criticised the tone of the final report and say their voices have not been reflected.

Speaking at a UCD webinar, Mrs Robinson said: “I can’t help feeling there is not much dignity when 550 people who had the courage to come forward and tell their very personal, very painful stories, there is no transcript and then the audio version is destroyed; it’s really a terrible loss.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Taoiseach calling on him to directly intervene to extend the mother and baby home commission.

Ms McDonald said it would be “unconscionable” to allow the commission to be dissolved without a full probe of the destruction of the recordings.

“That no transcript of the full account of each witnesses experiences from these recording has been retained in a very serious matter that must be addressed before the commission formally concludes its work,” Ms McDonald wrote.

