Covid cases to stay between 400 and 500 per day when schools reopen

The number of Covid-19 cases is expected to remain between 400 and 500 per day in early March when schools are due to reopen on a phased basis.

A briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team heard the latest Covid-19 modelling indicated the pace of Ireland's exit from the third wave will be slower than previously expected.

The chair of the Epidemiological Modelling Group Professor Philip Nolan said: “We are probably past the peak in terms of the number of deaths per day. Sadly we are still reporting 35 newly confirmed deaths per day on average, that is a decrease compared with where we were 3 weeks ago."

Case numbers have continued to decline, although he cautioned they are declining at a slower rate than in January.

The lower rate of community transmission, combined with the vaccine rollout, has led Nphet to re-consider visiting guidelines for nursing homes.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the issue was discussed at a meeting yesterday afternoon.

“We are actively looking at this and we will make recommendations in the next week or two,” he said.

Vaccine safety

A report on the safety of the vaccine rollout from Dr Lorraine Nolan found the reported side-effects were as predicted by the clinical trials and were all in the “mild to moderate” range.

She said: “What we have observed to date clearly shows that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination in terms of protection from disease far outweigh the potential side effects which for the overwhelming majority are mild and short-term.”

Dr Glynn and the HSE’s Chief Clinical officer Dr Colm Henry reiterated that reopening non-Covid health services is a priority.

Dr Henry said it is hard to say which service is more important than another at this point, but the HSE will have a phased reopening plan in place. He said lessons were learned from that lockdown.

Earlier yesterday, the HSE said 280,581 vaccine jabs were given up to Monday of this week, including a second dose for 29,580 fully vaccinated people in long-term care.

HSE head Mr Paul Reid said: “From April onwards, we are looking to get at least 1m doses a month, we are building the vaccination centres around that.”

Until Monday, Ireland received 350,310 doses of all vaccines, with 297,330 available for use to that date, as some must be held as a buffer for the second dose, as per contracts with each company.

Of this consignment, 280,581 or 94% were administered.

Vaccination centres

The HSE has also defended the locations chosen for mass vaccination centres, saying they were identified by local HSE staff based on population and the ability of 85% of locals to access the centre within 35 to 40 minutes.

Other criteria include parking and space for vaccine bays and vaccine storage.

Large centres will hold up to 50 bays and could vaccinate as many as 5,000 people daily. Smaller centres will have up to 12 booths, vaccinating up to 2,000 daily.

There are now about 7,500 people trained as vaccinators. A national recruitment campaign is being launched this week.

GPs with smaller numbers of over-70s have been asked to “buddy-up” with other practices but some have reported difficulties with this.

In response, Dr Henry said local solutions are being put in place and patients will not be left out even if the start of their vaccination is slightly delayed.

Younger patients with high-risk conditions may be vaccinated at their GP practice instead of going to a centre, this will be worked out individually, he said.

An agreement with the National Ambulance Service will cover people who are bed-bound and genuinely unable to get to their doctor’s practice but this has not yet been agreed upon.

Nphet last night reported 47 new deaths, and 901 new confirmed cases. There were 771 people in hospital with Covid-19 yesterday and 148 in ICU, with another 200 people receiving oxygen support.