Sinn Féin urged Taoiseach to extend Mother and Baby Home Commission

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Taoiseach calling on him to directly intervene to extend the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

Ms McDonald said it would be "unconscionable" to allow the commission to be dissolved before a full investigation into the destruction of the recordings of 550 witness testimonies is carried out.

"The commission's admission that it has destroyed the audio recordings of testimony given to the Confidential Committee, and that no transcript of the full account of each witness's experiences from these recording has been retained in a very serious matter that must be addressed before the commission formally concludes its work," Ms McDonald wrote in a letter to Micheál Martin on Thursday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been asked to directly intervene to extend the Mother and Baby Homes Commission. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

"I am urging you to immediately intervene for the purpose of ensuring the dissolution of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes does not occur on the 28 February 2021 and that the matters relating to the audio files are addressed in full."

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has defended the Mother and Baby Homes Commission by claiming it "did a good job".

His comments came after pleas were made in the Dáil to extend the commission to allow for a full investigation of the destruction of mother and baby home recordings.

Survivors and campaigners have called for the extension after it emerged that recordings of witness testimony were deleted without verbatim transcripts being made.

Survivors have also criticised the tone of the final report and say their voices are not reflected.

However. Mr Varadkar said: "I think the commission did a good job. It did what it was asked to do, in many ways.

It spent five years examining all the documentary evidence, spoke to lots of people who spent time or worked in mother and baby institutions and did its best to come up with a report to a legal standard as to what could and could not be proven and what was and was not said.

He added he did not want anything that he said "to be seen as a criticism of the people who did the report" because "they did a good job within the confines of the Commission of Investigation Act".

Mr Varadkar went on to say the laws governing commissions of investigations are flawed.

"One big flaw is the fact that when the commission reports, it reports. It is almost left then to the Government to explain the report, even though it was not the Government's report."

Mr Varadkar was responding to Solidarity-PBP TD Bríd Smith, who pleaded with him in his capacity as a representative of the Government, "to find a way to do something to extend the lifetime of the commission" beyond February 28.

Mother and Baby Homes survivors testimonies have been DESTROYED by the Commission, in what can only be described as an act of vandalism by the state.



If these files are not retrievable by the end of the month, govt should amend 2020 Act to extend the Commission. pic.twitter.com/DBX5DrQRUd — People Before Profit (@pb4p) February 18, 2021

Ms Smith said every politician was aware of the destruction of files as they had all received emails about it from the survivors and their representatives.

She said the term of the commission had been extended "five or six times just because the Government was asked to extend it" when the report was being compiled.

"Survivors are now asking for it and I am pleading with the Tánaiste to do his best to get this done."