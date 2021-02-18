47 further deaths with 901 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been 47 further deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

There has also been a further 901 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Some 44 of these deaths occurred in February, two occurred in January, and one in December.

Nphet reports that the median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51-99 years.

A statement revealed that of today's cases 437 are in Dublin, with 49 in Limerick and 43 in Galway. 39 cases are in Kildare, with 32 in Meath, and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

473 are men

422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

The death toll from the virus here now stands at 4,082 while there have been 212,647 total cases in Ireland.

As of 8 am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU.

Vaccines

Nphet confirmed that as of February 15, 280,581 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 182,193 people have received their first dose, while 98,388 people have received their second.

Meanwhile, HSE director general, Paul Reid, has said 95% of the supply of Covid-19 vaccines has been used, with a small amount being held back for second doses.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Reid explained that by the end of next week the quantities of vaccines scheduled to have arrived in the country will be Pzifer/BioNTech – 195,000, AstraZeneca – 150,000 and Moderna – 30,000.

Mr Reid said that the latest vaccination figures showed that 281,000 doses had been administered, of which 182,000 were the first dose, while 98,000 had received their second dose.

This week, the figure should be 80,000 vaccinations made up of 25,000 first doses and 40,000 second doses and 30,500 doses to GPs and the over-85s.