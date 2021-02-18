Northern Ireland lockdown extended until April 1

A further six Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours
Arlene Foster will provide more details about the lockdown extension later on this afternoon. Photo: Press Eye

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 16:21
Caitlín Griffin

The Stormont Executive has agreed to extend Northern Ireland’s current lockdown to April 1. 

However, primary school students in year groups P1 to P3 (aged four to seven) will return to classes on March 8.

Secondary school pupils in key exam years, year groups 12 to 14, will return to face-to-face learning on March 22.

Health officials have said they want to avoid a possible rise in cases around St Patrick's Day and will review the measures again on March 18.

A further six Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the Northern Ireland Department of Health, there were also an additional 342 new cases of the virus.

To date in the pandemic, there have been 2,021 deaths from Covid-19 in the North.

There are now 418 people being treated for the virus in hospitals, with 51 patients in ICU in Northern Ireland.

Strict measures have been in place since December 26 in an attempt to suppress the spread of the virus.

Taoiseach: Junior infants up to second class set for school return from March 1

