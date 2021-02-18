Covid-19 hospitalisations fall to lowest figure for more than six weeks

Overnight, there were 154 people receiving treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). File Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021
Steven Heaney

771 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals this morning - the lowest number since January 5.

The latest figures show that there have been 42 new admissions and 52 discharges within the last 24 hours.

Overnight, there were 154 people receiving treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

As hospital admissions and confirmed cases increased in recent days, HSE Chief Paul Reid has said that the country’s weekly positivity rate from testing has reduced to 5.4%.

Last night, 57 further deaths were confirmed, bring the national death toll here to more than 4,000.

Thirty-four of these deaths occurred this month, with 21 in January, one in November and another in December.

650 additional cases were also confirmed: 192 in Dublin; 53 in Galway; 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare; 46 in Cork, and the remaining 263 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

211,751 cases have now been recorded here since the pandemic began.

No new cases were confirmed in Kerry or Leitrim.

Speaking last night, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said that while "great progress" had been made the situation remains "precarious."

“Almost 90 percent of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. 

"The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for Covid-19.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP,” he said.

The national five-day moving average is 816. 

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now 261.7 per 100,000 population.

