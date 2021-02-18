Met Éireann issues status yellow rain and wind warnings for Cork, Kerry and Waterford 

Met Éireann has issued two separate status yellow weather warnings Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The national forecaster said that heavy rain could be expected in the three counties on Thursday night and Friday morning and afternoon.

There is also an increased risk of river flooding and localised surface flooding as a result of the downpours.

Up to 40mm of rainfall is likely, with that amount higher in mountainous regions.

The yellow rain warning comes into effect at 9pm on Thursday night and will remain in effect until 4pm on Friday.

Wind warning

A status yellow wind warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann said that the South and Southeast will see strong southerly winds on Thursday night and Friday.

Mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h are likely, as are gusts of 80 to 100km/h.

There remains a possibility of localised coastal flooding.

Valid: 21:00 Thursday 18/02/2021 to 16:00 Friday 19/02/2021



➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/q4bsL08HuR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 17, 2021

A status yellow marine warning is also now in effect.

Southerly winds are set to increase to gale force 8 tonight on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

For Thursday morning and afternoon, Met Éireann is forecasting "frequent blustery showers" in the west and southwest, extending eastwards through the morning.

Some showers may be heavy, and there is a risk of hail.

This afternoon will be somewhat drier, with highs of 7 to 10 degrees forecast, along with fresh and gusty southwest winds.