Minister consulting with Attorney General over destroyed mother and baby home records

The Children's Minister is to ask the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to exhaust every possible avenue to retrieve the 550 recordings they destroyed.

The commission wrote to Roderic O'Gorman this week stating its IT staff had looked into recovering the audio but said "at this stage it seems that they are unretrieveable".

Mr O'Gorman is now consulting with the Attorney General (AG) and will write to the commission to ask them to do everything in their power to get the records back. He has also asked for legal advice on extending the term of the commission to allow for a full probe into the matter.

Survivors have been angered that the personal accounts they gave to the confidential committee were wiped and no verbatim transcripts were made. Some of those who gave testimony say they were never made aware their recordings would be destroyed. The commission maintains people were orally informed of this.

Campaigners and politicians have also questioned whether the wiping of these interviews is legal, given the requirement to hand over all data it collects to the relevant minister.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that Mr O'Gorman was "engaging with the Attorney General right now to see what further measures can be taken and to see if he can indeed effect the retrieval of these tapes or a reconsideration of this matter by the commission".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he did not know why the audio files were destroyed as no member of Government was involved in the work of the inquiry. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

However, responding to independent TD Catherine Connolly, Mr Martin distanced himself from the commission, saying he did not know why the audio files were destroyed as no member of Government was involved in the work of the inquiry.

"The impression is being given that the Government could do something now about how the commission operated but it cannot. The minister has written to the commission.

"Unfortunately, there are limitations to what the Government can do here," he said.

Survivors and opposition parties have called on the Government to extend the term of the commission, which is due to be wound up on February 28, to allow for a full investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC).

The minister has sought advice on this from the AG, but has so far refused to extend the lifetime of the commission.

Ms Connolly said: "People came forward to give evidence, took their courage in their hands, believed in the system once again – or tried to believe in it – and are left now in a situation where there is no recording of their evidence. That was done on the basis that the commissioners knew best and were trying to protect them, with no evidence other than the commission's word that this was communicated to them in any manner."

Chair of the Oireachtas Children's Committee Kathleen Funchion also repeated calls to extend the lifetime of the commission to allow for a full probe into why the files were destroyed.

Thanks to @BrownNollieb - Please email your TDs and Senators URGENTLY to say:



🚨Don't let the #MotherandBabyHomes Commission dissolve w/ 550 missing testimonies



🚨Give #birthcerts4adopteesnow



🚨Open the archive and tell the truth



Instructions here:https://t.co/hbzTFxpXZU — Clann Project (@clann_project) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile the Clann Project, which was set up to support survivors in giving testimony, has written to the commission chair Judge Yvonne Murphy and the DPC asking that all forms of hard copy and electronic communications, information and data be preserved and checked to see if the recordings can be retrieved.

"In circumstances in which crucial information appears to have been unlawfully destroyed to the prejudice of the data subjects, it is incumbent upon the commission to take all possible steps to preserve remaining records and to determine whether the information can be obtained from other sources," the wrote.