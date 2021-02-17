More than 4,000 Covid fatalities reached with 57 new deaths as 650 cases confirmed

A further 57 Covid-related deaths have been confirmed today by the Department of Health.

The total number of deaths related to the virus has now reached 4,036.

34 of today's deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, one in December and one in November.

In addition, 650 cases of coronavirus have been identifed today across the country with Dublin reporting the most cases at 192.

211,751 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Ireland since the outbreak began.

Vaccines announcement

Earlier it was announced that more than 4.5m extra vaccine doses will be coming to Ireland.

This comes as the EU signs a new deal with Moderna for 150m extra doses this year and confirms a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for 300m additional doses.

Changes in the timeline for vaccination of at-risk groups could be made in the coming week, according to the Taoiseach.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Wednesday that updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) was expected that day.

Speaking during Leaders' Questions, the Taoiseach said family carers and those who have severe medical need are among those who may be moved up the priority list.