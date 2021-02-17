Six deaths and 297 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

A further six Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.
According to the Northern Ireland Department of Health, there were also an additional 297 new cases of the virus.
To date in the pandemic, there have been 2,015 deaths from Covid-19 in the North.
There are currently 434 Covid-19 in-patients in the North's hospitals and 53 in intensive care.
Meanwhile, there have been more than 438,000 Covid-19 vaccines administered in Northern Ireland so far.
The Department of Health said 94% of over 80-year-olds have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Patricia Donnelly, head of the North’s vaccination programme, said the roll-out is a "marathon and not a sprint" and has urged as many people as possible to make an appointment at a regional vaccine centre.