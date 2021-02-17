Antigen testing could assist return to in-person visits in nursing homes

Antigen testing could play a role in supporting the return of in-person visits in nursing homes, according to Nursing Home Ireland (NHI).

NHI, the national representative body for the private and voluntary nursing home sector, said the rollout of antigen testing should be explored by NPHET as part of a suite of public health measures to assess easing of visitor restrictions in nursing homes.

In a statement, NHI said the rollout could potentially be incorporated within revised visitor guidance with a view to easing visitor restrictions through an incremental approach and the sector should be prioritised when considering rolling out antigen testing.

“Antigen testing can fulfil an important role in supporting visits in nursing homes, which are informed and guided by public health,” Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO said.

Tadhg DalyCEO Nursing Homes Ireland

“We need to explore all options to assist a phased return to in-person visiting in nursing homes and antigen testing can play a role in this regard.”

Mr Daly said “a very high degree of vigilance” will remain imperative as the sector strives to recommence in-person visits for residents.

“This must entail ongoing local risk assessments to evaluate transmission rates within communities,” he said.

“Nursing home residents and their relatives have endured great upset due to necessary public health visitor restrictions in the past year."

"We believe effective rollout of antigen testing should be a priority for NPHET with a view to it guiding and informing the review of visitation guidance in tandem with IPC measures, risk assessment and safe rollout of the vaccination across nursing homes and broader society,” he concluded.

There have been more than 200 Covid-19 outbreaks identified in nursing homes since the onset of the pandemic.