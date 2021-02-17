Antigen testing could assist return to in-person visits in nursing homes

Effective rollout of antigen testing should be a priority for NPHET according to NHI chief
Antigen testing could assist return to in-person visits in nursing homes

Tadhg DalyCEO Nursing Homes Ireland 

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 14:26
Nicole Glennon

Antigen testing could play a role in supporting the return of in-person visits in nursing homes, according to Nursing Home Ireland (NHI).

NHI, the national representative body for the private and voluntary nursing home sector, said the rollout of antigen testing should be explored by NPHET as part of a suite of public health measures to assess easing of visitor restrictions in nursing homes.

In a statement, NHI said the rollout could potentially be incorporated within revised visitor guidance with a view to easing visitor restrictions through an incremental approach and the sector should be prioritised when considering rolling out antigen testing.

“Antigen testing can fulfil an important role in supporting visits in nursing homes, which are informed and guided by public health,” Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO said.

Tadhg DalyCEO Nursing Homes Ireland 

Tadhg DalyCEO Nursing Homes Ireland 

“We need to explore all options to assist a phased return to in-person visiting in nursing homes and antigen testing can play a role in this regard.” 

Mr Daly said “a very high degree of vigilance” will remain imperative as the sector strives to recommence in-person visits for residents.

“This must entail ongoing local risk assessments to evaluate transmission rates within communities,” he said.

“Nursing home residents and their relatives have endured great upset due to necessary public health visitor restrictions in the past year."

"We believe effective rollout of antigen testing should be a priority for NPHET with a view to it guiding and informing the review of visitation guidance in tandem with IPC measures, risk assessment and safe rollout of the vaccination across nursing homes and broader society,” he concluded.

There have been more than 200 Covid-19 outbreaks identified in nursing homes since the onset of the pandemic.

Read More

Nursing home residents are in the eye of a terrifying storm with no real plan

More in this section

Coronavirus Trinity College study to investigate university's links to British Empire and slavery
FILE PHOTO Cabinet will discuss a new controversy over the Mother and Baby Homes report this morning - Minister Roderic O’Gorman DPC requested to investigate deletion of Mother and Baby Home testimony
Wales v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup Qualifier Erin McClean details abuse family receives and says photo ID needed for social media
Antigen testing could assist return to in-person visits in nursing homes

Ireland to get 4.5m extra vaccine doses under new EU deal

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices