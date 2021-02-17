Irish firm to inoculate volunteers with Covid-19 in first 'human challenge' trial

A Dublin pharmaceutical services firm is to begin inoculating healthy volunteers with controlled doses of the coronavirus in the world’s first Covid-19 characterisation study.

hVIVO, a subsidiary of Dublin-based Open Orphan, has received approval from a specially convened Research Ethics Committee to carry out the Covid-19 “human challenge” study which is being backed by the UK government.

The initial virus characterisation study will inoculate up to 90 volunteers, between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, to enable identification of the most appropriate dose of the virus needed to cause infection.

Medical professionals and scientists will then closely monitor the effect on volunteers to see exactly how the vaccine works and to identify any side effects.

The virus being used in the characterisation study has been produced under hVIVO’s supervision by a team at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust in London, with support from virologists at Imperial College London.

The UK government has invested £33.6m (€38.6m) in the trial, which is due to commence shortly, with results expected by May 2021.

hVIVO’s chief scientific officer Dr Andrew Catchpole, said Covid-19 “human challenge” studies have the potential to play an important role in providing data and information that will help continue to develop vaccines to control the pandemic.

Dr Catchpole said the challenge model can answer "a wide range of fundamental scientific questions that are not feasible with traditional field trials, such as exactly what type of immunological response is required to confer protection from re-infection.”

Dr Chris Chiu, Clinical Reader, Honorary Consultant and Chief Investigator added that, while the first wave of vaccines are being rolled out, human challenge studies could be pivotal in “helping to shape the timings and doses of existing vaccines, finding out how long one dose is protective for, and if they are effective against new variants of the virus.”

“The Research Ethics Committee has provided detailed independent scrutiny. Their favourable opinion is a crucial step towards getting this study open and running, and greatly helps us in our efforts to minimise risks and enhance the quality of the research.”

Nasal Vaccine

The Irish company, which is headquartered in Dublin, has also begun trials on a single-dose nasal vaccine which uses the “live-attenuated virus” (the entire virus in a weakened form), unlike most other vaccines which only contain the viral spike.

Open Orphan say the Covid-19 nasal spray vaccine, developed by US company Codagenix, has the potential “to induce broad antibody, cellular and mucosal immunity with a single intranasal dose and could be one of the first vaccines to provide long-term immunity from Covid-19.”

Initial data from the study is expected in the second quarter of this year.