Taoiseach: Johnson & Johnson vaccine a “game-changer” in Covid battle

Ireland is line for 2.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Taoiseach: Johnson & Johnson vaccine a “game-changer” in Covid battle

The Taoiseach said there will be a significant uptick in vaccination supplies in April which would see all over-70s immune by mid-May

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 08:57
Nicole Glennon

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine will be a “game-changer” in the drive to vaccinate the population, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

In an interview with Seacht Lá on TG4, the Taoiseach said the J&J vaccine, which does not require a second shot or need to be kept frozen, should be available in Ireland by April.

The Taoiseach said there will be a significant uptick in vaccination supplies in April which would see all over-70s inoculated by mid-May. If the AstraZeneca is approved for the 65-69 age group, that cohort could also be vaccinated by mid-May.

“Many people will have been vaccinated by the end of the summer and there is no doubt they will have a different life because of that,” the Taoiseach said.

Ireland is line for 2.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the company submitted to the European Medicines Agency for approval yesterday.

The J&J jab has shown to be 100% effective in preventing hospitalisation and death from the coronavirus.

There were 744 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 33 further deaths related to the disease reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday.

More than 800 people were in public hospitals with the virus last night, with 155 in ICU.

Read More

'This makes it all worthwhile': Vaccinations begin for over-85s

More in this section

Oberstown Campus Assaults at detention centre for children up 47%
Eamon Ryan cancels appointment of new Shannon Group chair over social media comments Eamon Ryan cancels appointment of new Shannon Group chair over social media comments
No smokes: Benefits begin just 20 mins after stubbing out last cigarette No smokes: Benefits begin just 20 mins after stubbing out last cigarette
car insurance

Dáil to debate 'price gouging' and penalising of loyal customers in insurance industry

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices