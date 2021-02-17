Taoiseach: Johnson & Johnson vaccine a “game-changer” in Covid battle

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine will be a “game-changer” in the drive to vaccinate the population, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.
In an interview with Seacht Lá on TG4, the Taoiseach said the J&J vaccine, which does not require a second shot or need to be kept frozen, should be available in Ireland by April.
The Taoiseach said there will be a significant uptick in vaccination supplies in April which would see all over-70s inoculated by mid-May. If the AstraZeneca is approved for the 65-69 age group, that cohort could also be vaccinated by mid-May.
Ireland is line for 2.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the company submitted to the European Medicines Agency for approval yesterday.
The J&J jab has shown to be 100% effective in preventing hospitalisation and death from the coronavirus.
There were 744 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 33 further deaths related to the disease reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday.
More than 800 people were in public hospitals with the virus last night, with 155 in ICU.