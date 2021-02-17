Dáil to debate 'price gouging' and penalising of loyal customers in insurance industry

The issue of dual pricing in the insurance industry is to be debated in the Dáil today.

The bill, proposed by Sinn Féin, follows a report from the Central Bank in December which showed most insurance companies engage in some form of differential or dual pricing.

This means ‘loyal’ customers can be penalised with higher premiums than those who switch insurers or negotiate lower prices despite having similar risk and cost of service profiles.

Sinn Féin say their bill would reduce insurance prices, increase fair competition, and reduce the time and money customers spend switching.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty said insurance companies are “price gouging” Irish customers every year using a practice that is banned in twenty US states and is soon to be banned in Britain.

“Insurance companies use ‘dual pricing’ to target loyal and vulnerable customers, and then charge them premiums that are higher than the real cost of their policy.”

Mr Doherty described it as a “loyalty penalty” and said it cannot be allowed to continue.

“This Bill will finally put an end to this price gouging by banning dual-pricing. It will require the Central Bank to draw up and enforce regulations that will govern the ban.”

“Any insurance companies that ignore the ban will face heavy sanctions."

The Programme for Government commits to “working to remove dual pricing from the market”, though there are no specific recommendations on how that can be achieved.

Cathie Shannon, Director of General Insurance at Brokers Ireland, which represents more than 1,000 broker firms said most reasonable people would see it as being “unfair” to use data analytics to ferret out opportunities to charge people more because they are unlikely to challenge the higher price being quoted.

“It is absolutely essential that consumers and businesses should be treated fairly and in a transparent manner, and not be harmed as a result of pricing models adopted by insurers. Motor and home insurances are not luxury products,” she said.