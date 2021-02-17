Assaults at detention centre for children up 47%

There were 21 assaults on staff by children last year
Last year, there were 21 assaults on staff by children, and 26 child-on-child attacks at Oberstown detention centre in Lusk, Co Dublin.

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 07:50
Nicole Glennon

There was a 47% increase in assaults at the state's detention centre for young offenders last year.

There were 21 assaults on staff by children, and 26 child-on-child attacks at Oberstown in Lusk, Co Dublin.

This compares to 32 physical attacks in the centre in 2019 and 27 in 2018.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Consultant psychiatrist at the Hermitage Medical Clinic in Dublin, Patricia Casey, said wherever there are “disturbed people” there are going to be “problems of that sort.” 

“Many of them would be coming through the care system,” she said.

“They would have been taken in to care perhaps as young children because their parents may have been drug addicts, may have neglected them, they may have been victims of violence, they may have been victims of sexual abuse, so they would come invariably from very troubled backgrounds.” 

There were 29 boys and no girls at the Dublin campus at the end of last year.

Some 14 children had been there for less than six months, while 15 had been there for six months or more.

Legal opinion states blanket closure of schools is unconstitutional

