33 further deaths with 744 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been 33 further deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

There have also been a further 744 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Some 31 of these deaths occurred in February, and 2 in January.

Nphet reports that the median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

Of today's cases:

373 are males

366 are females

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

Of the further cases, there have been 301 additional Covid cases in Dublin and 77 in Galway. In Waterford, there are 37 additional reported cases, 36 in Offaly and 32 in Kildare. The remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8 am today, 861 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU.

There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 13, 268,551 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Of which, 176,926 people have received their first dose and 91,625 people have received their second dose.

Quarantine

Later today, the Cabinet will meet tonight to finalise legislation around mandatory hotel quarantine.

The legislation will see people entering Ireland from certain countries facing mandatory two-week quarantine in hotels.

It's understood the total cost will be approximately €2,000 for the two weeks for an adult and €500 for a child.