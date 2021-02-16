Gardaí to get powers to seize scrambler and quad bikes if misused

Gardaí are to be given tougher powers to deal with the growing misuse of scrambler and quad bikes, including the power to seize the vehicle from a private premises.

Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan and Minister for State Hildegarde Naughton said the legislative measures will grant gardaí additional powers to help crack down on anti-social use of MPVs in public places.

The legislation will introduce three new specific measures:

Use of a Mechanically Propelled Vehicles

will be prohibited on public or private land, except in cases where there is permission from the landowner. This proposed new offence will cover places such as parks, beaches and others, while the use of vehicles on private lands (such as farms) will not be affected.

will be prohibited on public or private land, except in cases where there is permission from the landowner. This proposed new offence will cover places such as parks, beaches and others, while the use of vehicles on private lands (such as farms) will not be affected. Gardaí will be given powers to detain a vehicle used in a location where permission from the landowner has not been received.

Gardaí will also be enabled, on foot of a warrant, to enter a private premises and remove a vehicle suspected of having been used contrary to the new offence.

According to HSE figures, 62 people were injured last year in accidents involving off-road vehicles like scrambler bikes.

Speaking today Mr Ryan said: “I am determined to stop the misuse of quads, scramblers and similar vehicles, by making it an offence to use them in areas such as waste ground, parks and other places which were not covered by road traffic legislation up to now.

“As pledged in the Programme for Government 2020, I will be introducing Committee-stage amendments to the forthcoming Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill to increase Garda powers to deal with this effectively, and hopefully reduce the risks of death and serious injury.”

Minister Hildegarde Naughton said: “The measures being introduced in the forthcoming Bill will strengthen the powers afforded to An Garda Siochána, allowing them to seize quad bikes and scramblers used in a manner which puts members of the public – and indeed often the riders themselves – at risk.”

She emphasised the legal measures that are already in place:

“It is already an offence to supply an MPV to a minor, whether by sale, lending, gifting, or renting. The offence carries a penalty of a fine of up to €5,000 and/or up to 6 months in prison. I would urge parents, family members or friends who are considering gifting a scrambler to please reconsider their choice of gift; sadly, our experience to date has been one resulting in serious long-term or fatal injury.”