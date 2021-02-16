A further 9 deaths and 341 new cases of Covid-19 in the north

There are currently 474 Covid-19 in patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals and 55 in an intensive care unit.
A further 9 deaths and 341 new cases of Covid-19 in the north

426,248 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of yesterday. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 14:54
Caitlín Griffin

A further 9 Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the Northern Ireland Department Health, there were also an additional 341 new cases of the virus.

To date in the pandemic there have been 2,009 deaths from Covid-19 in the north and 109,488 people have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 474 Covid-19 in patients in the north's hospitals and 55 in intensive care.

The North’s Minister of Health Robin Swann said the 2,000 deaths milestone was a reminder that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

“We must not forget that behind every death will be a family left in grief," he said. “I want to extend my sincere condolences to every family mourning the loss of a loved one.” 

As of yesterday, 426,248 vaccines have been administered in the north, of which 397,243 were first doses and 29,005 were second doses.

Read More

UK Labour member to challenge party ban on contesting NI elections

More in this section

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Blackrock teen Gardaí seek help in finding missing Blackrock teen
Casement Park redevelopment Stormont minister denies stand-off with GAA over Casement Park funding
Vermin, insects and bluebottles found at hospital with recurring pest problem Vermin, insects and bluebottles found at hospital with recurring pest problem
#covid-19northern irelandvaccine
Generic personal finance pics

Interest rate restrictions are needed to protect vulnerable borrowers, UCC experts warn Oireachtas

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices