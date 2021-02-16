A further 9 deaths and 341 new cases of Covid-19 in the north

A further 9 Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.
According to the Northern Ireland Department Health, there were also an additional 341 new cases of the virus.
To date in the pandemic there have been 2,009 deaths from Covid-19 in the north and 109,488 people have tested positive for the virus.
There are currently 474 Covid-19 in patients in the north's hospitals and 55 in intensive care.
The North’s Minister of Health Robin Swann said the 2,000 deaths milestone was a reminder that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.
“We must not forget that behind every death will be a family left in grief," he said. “I want to extend my sincere condolences to every family mourning the loss of a loved one.”
As of yesterday, 426,248 vaccines have been administered in the north, of which 397,243 were first doses and 29,005 were second doses.