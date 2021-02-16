Airbnb: 'No evidence' platform is facilitating lockdown breaches

Airbnb has refuted allegations by a Cork senator that it is allowing bookings to be used for parties and drinking binges during lockdown, saying there is "no evidence" to back up his claims and that that it takes public health policies very seriously.

Tim Lombard claimed during a Seanad session that the property holiday rental website is 'running amok' during level 5 lockdown by facilitating blatant breaches, including parties and binge drinking in rural areas.

He cited a recent example in Kinsale where seven people from seven households were found in a property.

“The big issue we have in our part of the world is that we have blatant breaches of the level 5 restrictions happening.

"What is actually happening is this phenomenon of weekend house parties where houses are being rented, either in scenic parts of Ireland or rural Ireland, and they are becoming drinking parties for two nights,” the Fine Gael senator said.

Regulation needs to be put in place to prevent it, Mr Lombard said.

However, Airbnb strongly denied the claims.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Airbnb said: "We have seen no evidence to support these claims.

Parties are banned on Airbnb and we take swift and robust action against those who breach our strict policies.

"In a recent crackdown on antisocial behaviour alone, Airbnb removed or suspended 2,500 listings across Europe, and our Neighbour Support Line makes it easy for anyone to highlight concerns.

"We want to be good partners to communities and we remind all hosts and guests to follow the rules, and we share clear information about government travel restrictions."

People from seven different households were found in a rented house in Kinsale, Cork.

Mr Lombard pointed to the fact that hundreds of bookings are still available for dates during lockdown on the Airbnb website in Cork alone, with thousands across Ireland.

People familiar with Airbnb practices in Ireland told the Irish Examiner that they have not had specific issues brought to attention for investigation, and that where issues do arise, action is taken and assistance given to gardaí where possible.

Focusing on search results of available listings and equate them to bookings was misleading, as well as inferring that this indicated wrongdoing by the global giant, they added.

Airbnb has removed more than 2,500 listings across Europe in recent months as various countries grapple with restrictions on movement during the Covid-19 crisis.

Customers looking at Airbnb options anywhere in Ireland at the moment are told to review travel restrictions before booking.

Airbnb insiders also pointed to the fact that homes need to be used on short-term bases for essential workers, such as medical staff. Mr Lombard's comments did not take any of that into account, they said.