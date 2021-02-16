Trócaire's Lenten collections facing multi-million euro hit due to Covid-19

Trócaire has said that this Lenten season may be the first in almost 50 years in which many homes will be without one of their boxes
Helping to launch Trócaire's annual Lenten Appeal is five-year-old Liadh Fallon with cutouts of children previously featured on a the charity's Lent boxes - Maria (6), right, 2017 and is from Honduras and Maria (9) featured in 2019 and is from Guatemala. Picture: Mark Stedman

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 14:05
Steven Heaney

Covid-19 restrictions may see donations to Trócaire drop by one-third this Lent, the charity has warned.

The charity said that, while boxes are still available to be picked up at churches nationwide, there are currently only half as many in circulation compared to previous years.

Donations during Lent account for nearly one-third of the €24m Trócaire raises each year. 

The charity has warned that its inability to distribute boxes could significantly damage its life-saving work around the world.

With schools closed, key fundraising activities, such as bake sales and talent competitions, have not taken place.

Ahead of Ash Wednesday and the commencement of its annual Lenten appeal, Trócaire is urging people to pick up boxes from churches if safe to do so, or to make donations online.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said Lent was the engine that keeps programmes going throughout the year.

"The public in Ireland always rally behind our campaign. While this year will be different, we hope the public will continue to support our life-saving work overseas."

 Ms De Barra said Trócaire's 2021 campaign is focused on people who are trapped in long-running wars in places such as South Sudan and Somalia. 

"Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict," she said. 

"Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable. 

"By donating to our Lenten Appeal, you will be helping them to help themselves,” she added. 

  • Anyone who wishes to donate to Trócaire this lent can do so online at https://www.trocaire.org/
  • Donations can also be made by phone on 1850 408 408 (RoI) or 0800 912 1200 (NI) or by posting a cheque to Trócaire, St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

