Wind warning for four counties with thundery showers possible overnight

A status yellow wind warning is now in place for four counties on the west coast.

The warning came into effect at 9pm and will remain until 8am tomorrow.

The warning, for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo, could see gusts of up to 110km/h.

Met Éireann warned that “southwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal fringes.

“Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide.”

The forecaster has said that the rest of the country is expected to see showery rain tonight, followed by “blustery and perhaps thundery showers overnight”.

Tomorrow will see “cloud and bright spells with scattered blustery showers” in the morning.

They will be followed by showers that will "be heavy with a slight risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms".

The afternoon will see showers becoming lighter and more isolated while temperatures are expected to rise to up to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann has said that it will be remaining “unsettled for the rest of the week with wet and windy weather at times”.