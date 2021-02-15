Nphet warns against any widescale reopening of society in March

Nphet has warned against any widescale reopening of society in March, saying a phased return to education and reopening of health services are the only safe options.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said Ireland has come through a difficult time, and getting case numbers down is the only way to keep society safe.

He said: “Our first priority to get schools reopened. We are by no means alone in Europe in having them closed. Reopening will need to be on a phased basis, we need to be able to assess the impact.” Dr Glynn referred to today's update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control which placed the risk to European countries from new variants as “high to very high”.

Warning against premature reopening

The ECDC strongly warned against the premature lifting of lockdowns.

However, Dr Glynn stressed that the vaccination programme will bring brighter days.

Workplaces and, perhaps surprisingly, third-level institutions continue to be a source of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Dr Lorraine Doherty gave examples of outbreaks connected to both NUI Galway and the University of Limerick.

Dr Doherty, national clinical director health protection HSE - Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said despite online learning students continue to socialise outside of their household groups.

There are now 120 UL students with Covid-19, and a widespread screening programme in place, she said.

Workplace transmission

Workplace transmissions often happen when people are on breaks, she said, and tend to remove their masks or forget to physically distance while standing outside to smoke or chat. This is seen in manufacturing and office jobs.

“People are still coming to work when they are sick, they quite clearly should not be at work when they are sick,” she said.

Workers can apply for a Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit if they are aware of this.

Dr Glynn said there are 181 outbreaks across all workplaces, including three new in meat plants. He said while some outbreaks are small, one contained 125 cases.

Modelling data shows a downward trend in all indicators, although Professor Philip Nolan from the Epidemiological Modelling Group cautioned this is not going as quickly as earlier.

He praised the “very considerable progress in terms of suppression” while noting the incidence among children under 13 is rising now that asymptomatic household contacts are being tested.

No new deaths

The daily virus figures included no new deaths for the first time since December 21, which Dr Glynn welcomed.

Numbers in hospital remain high at 916 Covid-patients with 157 in ICU and 40 new hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

The 14-day rate of infection per 100,000 of population continues to decrease, and is now at 272.1. Twelve counties have a higher infection rate, including Waterford at 318.5.

Kerry currently has the lowest rate of infection at 103.6 per 100,000.

GP Dr Sumi Dunne said she is now seeing between two and three Covid-19 positive patients daily, compared to about 20 in January.

The Co Laois GP praised the vaccine roll-out which starts this week for the over-85s, saying her patients have greeted this with enthusiasm.

She said: “We are very ready, we are very willing to get vaccine into the arms of our over-085 cohort.

“Even more so for the over 85s, there is huge confidence. They are looking forward to getting vaccinated.”