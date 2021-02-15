234 further cases as Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland reach 2,000

A further four people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
Four further deaths were announced in the North today. 

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 14:42

A further four people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

It means the number of Covid-19 deaths in the North has now reached 2,000. 

Another 234 cases of the virus have also been notified by the Department of Health.

There are 477 patients with the disease being treated in hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Some 59 people are in ICU.

It comes as a public health agency has said that the risk of Covid-19 transmission is greater at the school gates than in the classroom.

Days ahead of a Stormont Executive discussion on the reopening of schools, Dr Joanne McClean paid tribute to the work done to keep pupils and staff safe inside the classroom.

But she said that while the classroom environment can be controlled, mixing outside it cannot be.

Most schools have been closed since before the Christmas break as part of a lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Special schools have remained open and mainstream schools are open for the children of key workers.

Ministers are set to discuss a potential date for the reopening of all schools when they meet on Thursday.

Dr McClean said the evidence shows that in schools the risk to staff is not zero, but no higher than to other members of the workforce.

