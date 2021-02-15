NI Executive urged to engage with hospitality sector over reopening plans

The Stormont Executive has been urged to engage with the hospitality sector to plan for the reopening of the industry.

Restaurants, cafes and bars have been closed with the exception of some takeaway services since December 24.

Ministers are set to discuss plans to reopen businesses following the latest lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus when they meet on Thursday.

However the reopenings are not expected before spring and likely to be gradual.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill said the planning with businesses should start now to avoid future lockdowns.

“The hospitality sector has been the worst hit and suffered almost an entire year of being closed or heavily restricted,” he said.

“We are now in a frightening situation.

“Bounce back loans have been burnt up and cash reserves have been depleted and desperation is really beginning to set in.

“Both the industry and government now need to learn lessons from past restrictions, what worked, and what didn’t.

“Let’s be proactive, let’s get a plan in place well in advance and fight back and accelerate the recovery.”

He added: “If we need to do more, we need to know now.

“If its greater ventilation for example, give us the specification and the financial support so that business owners can go off and source well before the reopening phase, just don’t land this on us last minute – we are in too fragile a state to survive last-minute rule decisions and rule changes.”

Meanwhile, Mr Neill welcomed an announcement on Monday by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey of a reduction in fees for the renewal of entertainment licences.

“This is very welcome news at a time when the sector is going through such a terrible and sustained experience,” he said.

“Moves such as this cannot be underestimated and is responsive and appropriate to assist businesses which have had to close for the majority of the last year.

“We understand that this will be reviewed early next year and would encourage the Minister to keep the measure in place as the sector will be striving to recover for such a long time to come.”