Nursing homes won't cope with another Covid-19 wave, says HIQA

Ireland’s nursing homes and other residential care settings will not be able to cope if there is another wave of Covid-19, Hiqa has warned.

The health watchdog says the current crisis has exposed the need for “urgent” regulatory reform.

This, it says in a new summary of its case for reforming the regulatory framework for social care services, because many of the current regulations are “not wholly effective” or are too “outdated”.

“Practices that were previously acceptable are no longer robust enough to safeguard the wellbeing of residents in the event of a further wave of Covid-19,” it has warned.

“Covid-19 has exposed further weaknesses in the regulations given the significant impact it has had on nursing homes in Ireland.

“We cannot lose sight of the fact that these weaknesses have been present for a significant period of time.

“The pandemic has only served to highlight the critical importance of the need for regulatory reform.”

Hiqa also says there needs to be a review of Hiqa’s Chief Inspector’s enforcement powers.

This is because, it states, the existing powers “are not consistent with the proportionality required in certain cases of non-compliance with the regulation and standards”.

It also says that while there is a need to ensure that the decisions of the Chief Inspector are open to challenge, this should not place residents at unnecessary risk.

“At the present time, lengthy legal challenges can dilute the enforcement powers of the Chief Inspector,” Hiqa states.

It is recommending a comprehensive review of the current regulations pertaining to social care services in Ireland.

And it is also calling for the establishment of a regular review process for the reform of the Health Act 2007.

This is, Hiqa says, important to take account of the changing landscape in health and social care services.

It also wants to see the introduction of regulation into other forms of care and it wants to see greater governance and accountability arrangements put in place.

Hiqa CEO Phelim Quinn said: “This is now an opportune moment for society and the Oireachtas to reflect on the learning from regulation over the past decade, and chart a path forward that is representative of modern social care services.

“We hope that the recommendations from our report form an integral part of the debate around how we can better care for all citizens into the future.”