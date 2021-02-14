Windy weather to continue with further warning issued

The blustery weather is set to continue a while longer with Met Éireann issuing another wind warning.

The status yellow warning comes into place on Monday at 9pm and will remain in place until 9am on Tuesday.

The warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann warned that southwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

“Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide,” the forecaster added.

Earlier today, a status orange warning for the three counties ended, as did status yellow warnings for elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down is currently in place until midnight. The warning was issued by the UK Met Office.

Met Éireann has said that on Monday the country will see showers “gradually clear” in the morning with “drier, brighter conditions following”.

The forecaster added that the afternoon “will be mostly dry with hazy bright spells and just the risk of a few isolated showers”.

Following last weeks cold weather, temperatures are set to rise again.

Temperatures could reach 13 degrees on Monday.

As the day goes on, the weather will become “very windy in the west with a band of rain extending from the southwest as the evening progresses”.

Rain will spread across the country on Monday, while Tuesday will see “mix of cloud and sunny spells with widespread showers”.