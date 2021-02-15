Women's Aid raises awareness of digital and online abuse

Women who are not living with their partners are at “particular risk” of increased digital and online abuse during Covid-19 lockdowns, Women’s Aid has said.

The charity is today launching an awareness campaign among this group who it says “risk being left behind”.

Women’s Aid said that the pandemic is increasing the risk of intimate relationship abuse against young women.

It said there were alarming reports from other jurisdictions indicating that instances of image- based sexual abuse have surged since last March.

A recent study by Women’s Aid showed that one in five young women experience intimate relationship abuse in Ireland, with half of them experiencing abuse for the first time under the age of 18.

It is launching its Too Into You campaign today to raise awareness among this group of young adults.

The campaign will educate people that digital abuse, including image-based abuse, are now crimes in Ireland.

Abuse that takes place online can be 'devastating and all consuming'. File Picture

Women’s Aid CEO, Sarah Benson, said: “We have, quite rightly, been focused on those for whom home is not safe during Covid 19 because the pandemic has made homes where women and children are in close proximity to their abusers acutely high risk environments.

"However; we need to remember that you do not need to be living with a partner for them to target and abuse you when this can be achieved through digital and online means. The abuse can beam right into your home.

"This kind of abuse can disproportionately impact young adults.”

She said that abuse that takes place online can be “devastating and all consuming”.

“Women tell us how it is utterly draining, can often feel inescapable, and how it can be very difficult to block a persistent abuser from making contact," she said.

Some women report constant harassment and monitoring through digital means; having appalling lies about them shared on their personal social media accounts, or intimate images of them being shared without consent online.

She said their campaign highlights the fact that these actions are now crimes, “whether done to cause intentional harm or if the perpetrator is simply reckless of the havoc they may bring to another innocent person’s life”.

She said the harms and impact of intimate relationship abuse were wide ranging and can be long lasting.

“Our research showed that 84% of young women said that the abuse had a ‘severe’ impact on them.

"Young women reported that they had suffered anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, as well as being isolated from family, friends, and workmates because of the abuse. Some also reported suicide ideation and hospitalisation due to physical injuries.”

The harms and impact of intimate relationship abuse are wide ranging and can be long lasting. Picture posed by model.

Ms Benson added: “As a society, we cannot continue to stand over a situation where such a significant number of young women, many minors, are deeply harmed and traumatised at the hands of current or former intimate partners.

"It is not the entry into adulthood that we want or imagine for our young people. The impact of intimate relationship abuse can mean a young woman dropping out of college or not being able to take up work, experiencing depression, anxiety, and attempting suicide.

“What is even more worrying, is the fact that over a third of young women who were abused reported that they never told anyone about what is happening because of fear, stigma, and shame. It is a very difficult and lonely place to be, and we want that to change for the better.”

While welcoming new legislation, Ms Benson said: “While the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020 is ground-breaking, additional measures are needed to fully prevent intimate relationship abuse occurring as well as combatting the vast amount of misogyny and vitriol that women in general are subjected to everyday online.

“We believe that an online safety commissioner should be established through the enactment of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill 2019 and accessible civil remedies in cases of image based sexual abuse and other online harassment be put in place for victims, as a matter of urgency.”

The Women’s Aid Too Into You campaign toointoyouwebsite provides a range of tools and resources for young people including a relationship health check quiz, signs of abuse, information on legal protection and a guide to staying safe online.