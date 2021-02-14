Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 47, missing from Louth

Have you seen David Dowling?
David Dowling, 47, has been missing from the North Road area of Drogheda since, Monday, February 8.

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 19:16
Steve Neville

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for help in locating the whereabouts of a man missing from Louth.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

David is described as being 5’9” in height with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark three quarter length jacket with a green Irish crest on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

