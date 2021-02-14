17 further deaths with 788 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been 17 further deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

There have also been a further 788 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet reports that the median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.

Between Saturday, February 13 and today, there has been83 Covid related deaths this weekend.

A statement revealed that of today's cases 315 are in Dublin, with 61 in Galway. 59 cases are in Meath, with 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

409 are men

371 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

The death toll from the virus here now stands at 3,948 while there have been 209,582 total cases in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU.

Vaccines

Nphet confirmed that as of February 11, 261,703 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 171,239 people have received their first dose, while 89,834 people have received their second.

Earlier, the Health Minister said tomorrow would mark the beginning of "an important week in the fightback" against Covid-19, as it would see the beginning of vaccinations of over-85s.

Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ Radio's This Week programme that the focus thus far had been on long-term care and healthcare workers "as is good and proper" but the three-week programme would see GPs across the country distribute vaccines to all eligible over-85s by the week of March 4.

Mr Donnelly also said his hope that all adults would be vaccinated by September"will still hold" if vaccination deliveries come as expected.