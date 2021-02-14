Confirmed Covid-19 cases in ICUs falls 

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in ICUs in Ireland has fallen again.

Some 160 patients are currently in ICUs across the country, with the figure falling by 10 since yesterday.

The last time the number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU was this low was January 12.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in hospital with the virus has risen slightly.

There are currently 899 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals, up one on yesterday’s figure.

On Saturday, Nphet confirmed 66 further deaths from Covid-19 with another 1,078 confirmed cases of the virus.

Vaccines

Across the weekend, almost 5,000 Covid-19 vaccines are being administered to doctors and practice nurses at mass vaccination centres across the country.

The HSE is hoping that the vast majority of them will have had at least their first dose of the vaccine over the next two days.

The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are being given at centres in Dublin, Portlaoise and Galway, with 1,800 expected to receive their second dose.

HSE boss Paul Reid said that in Sligo, 500 GPs are Practice Nurses are getting the jab at a vaccination centre in IT Sligo.

He praised the staff at the centre, saying: "A great cooperation by everyone to make this happen”.