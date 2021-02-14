'An important week in the fightback' against Covid-19 — Donnelly

Tomorrow marks the beginning of "an important week in the fightback" against Covid-19 the Health Minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ Radio's This Week programme that the beginning of vaccinations of over-85s tomorrow will mark the first time that vaccines have been made available to the general public en masse.

Mr Donnelly said that the focus thus far had been on long-term care and healthcare workers "as is good and proper" but the three-week programme would see GPs across the country distribute vaccines to all eligible over-85s by the week of March 4.

The Minister said that the World Health Advice that the AstraZeneca vaccine be used on older people was aimed at countries "who do not have the luxury we have to choose between vaccines".

He said that the delay in rolling out that vaccine — which amounted to around two days — was not because the HSE was "not ready".

Asked about the use of GP surgeries for vaccinations, Mr Donnelly said that it was "an operational decision" made by the HSE, supported by the Irish Medical Organisation.

"About seven in 10 GP practices can be used directly and some of the smaller practices are doing different things," Mr Donnelly said.

In some cases, they're working with larger practices and then there are hubs — the Helix in Dublin, MTU in Cork and Merlin Park University Hospital in Galway.

Mr Donnelly said his previous hope that everyone in Ireland would be vaccinated by September "will still hold" if vaccination deliveries come as expected.

He added that he was "taken aback" by reports during the week that some GPs were refusing to administer the vaccine.

"GPs who don't want to be vaccinated themselves — so be it. But I don't believe that anyone should be refused a vaccine by their doctor. That is unacceptable behaviour."

The Minister said that he could not say when level 5 restrictions would end.

"With the uncertainty around vaccines and variants, it is hard to give an accurate answer," Mr Donnelly said.

"Progress is being made and we have the biggest fall in Europe. However, close contacts are going up again, the positivity rates remain high, the percentage of new cases in Dublin is going up again.

"It's far too early given all of that to give an accurate answer."

Mr Donnelly said that the Government "wants schools open as quickly as possible".