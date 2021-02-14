Seals with apparent gunshot wounds wash up on Cork beaches

There has been a “huge rise” in the number of dead seals recorded across Ireland, an animal welfare charity has confirmed, as some of the animals appear to have injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Seal Rescue Ireland, a group dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick, injured, and orphaned seals, has recorded a considerable rise in the number of the marine mammals appearing on their ‘dead seal database’.

There were 202 dead seals reported to the charity in 2020, the highest number on record.

It comes as eight seals have been reported dead in the last nine days from the Ardnahinch, Ballycotton and Shanagarry areas of Cork.

Melanie Croce, Executive Director of Seal Rescue Ireland spoke to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today show after photos were sent into the radio station of a dead seal.

"We've been keeping a dead seal database for the last five years and we've seen a huge rise in the last year,” Ms Croche said.

In fact, in 2020 we had the highest number of reports we've ever had, with 202 dead seals being reported from all over the coastlines, which was double the previous year.

"Unfortunately, this year is starting off to a strong start as well. We've already had 38 reported over the last few weeks and over a third of them have come from Cork,” she added.

When asked about the seal’s wounds, Ms Croche said they do often see seals with holes in them, similar to those pictured below. However, without further study, it is hard to determine whether or not the holes are gunshot wounds.

“A lot of these seals that get washed up are very decomposed and it would be almost impossible to determine the cause of death without a post mortem necropsy," Ms Croche said.

The body of a seal washed up at Ardnahinch beach this week with a hole in it; it is hard to determine whether or not the holes are gunshot wounds.

"As the seals are a protected species under EU and Irish law, this would fall under the National Parks and Wildlife Service to carry out a proper investigation and post mortem,” she added.

However, according to Ms Croche, due to a lack of funding, it has not been possible to perform these services so determining the exact cause of death of the seals has been difficult.

However, she was able to confirm that factors such as climate change, aggressive storms, and coastal erosion destroying their habitat were leading factors in the rise of seal deaths being reported.

As well as this, many seals die getting caught in fishing nets, according to Ms Croche.

The organisation has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached at 087-1955393 and a trained volunteer will be sent to help.