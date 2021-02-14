NUIG students urged to go for Covid-19 tests if feeling unwell following outbreak

Students at NUI Galway have been urged to come forward for a Covid-19 test if they feel unwell after an outbreak there.

Dedicated helplines are being staffed from 9am to 9pm with support for people who are concerned they may be a close contact too.

NUIG also said people who have symptoms can contact their GP if they would prefer to instead of the Student Health Unit.

Students are also being urged to redouble their efforts to suppress the virus by washing their hands and maintaining physical distance from others.

NUIG SU President Pádraic Toomey says they aren't sure yet what scale of an outbreak they are dealing with.

"We are trying to encourage testing at the moment to try and get a grasp on it," said Mr Toomey.

"We just know that it is something that we need to scour out. There was a high positivity rate and when there is a high positivity rate that means there are a lot more cases that they are not seeing.

"That is why you need to increase testing to make sure that you're getting everyone then."

Mr Toomey said the outbreak coincided with the start of the new semester with many students returning to the area last weekend.

He said that NUIG has the highest number of students not from it's own catchment area.

"It's just a recipe for a bit more trouble when you have a lot of people coming from all over the country back to one place."

A specific Covid-19 Only Student Health Unit service is available for NUIG students with symptoms between 9am and 9pm on 087 2623997.

Those who do not have symptoms of Covid-19, but think they may have been exposed and are a close contact, can contact 087 7058717 between 10am and 4pm.