ASTI agrees to re-enter Leaving Cert talks 

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has agreed to re-enter discussions on the Leaving Certificate.

It comes after the ASTI said, on Thursday, it was withdrawing from discussions on the Leaving Cert 2021, pending a guarantee that talks would focus on planning for examinations.

Yesterday saw a continued impasse between the ASTI and the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisting that arrangements for this year’s Leaving Cert must be sorted in the coming days.

This afternoon, in a statement, a spokesperson from the ASTI said the union will “will engage constructively” regarding the discussions.

According to the union, after speaking with the Minister for Education and her officials, the ASTI raised concerns about doubts that had been put forward regarding the staging of additional component elements of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations and the consequent relegation of the Leaving Certificate to a secondary position.

“The Minister was unequivocal in her statement of commitment to holding the Leaving Certificate this year. On that basis, the ASTI believes that doubts regarding the staging of additional component elements of this year’s Leaving Certificate Examinations have been substantially alleviated. We expect the Minister to ensure that they will take place,” the spokesperson said.

“The ASTI also raised the issue of a lack of data available in many schools to base and inform the parallel/corresponding measure which the Minister is seeking to put in place alongside the Leaving Certificate. The Minister has committed to working with stakeholders to strengthen the position in this regard,” they added.

In addition, the ASTI say they have been assured that the requirement for teachers to provide a list of their students in rank order of merit, like they did last year, will not feature in any corresponding/parallel measure that may be implemented this year.

“On the basis of the foregoing, the ASTI will now re-enter the bilateral discussions process. We will continue to constructively engage to seek to ensure ways are found to facilitate this year’s Leaving Certificate students in moving on with their lives,” a spokesperson said.