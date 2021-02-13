Thousands without power as snow and rain warnings remain in place

Thousands of people are without power this morning as a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice across is currently in place for 20 counties.

The warning came into effect at 2am and will remain in place until midday today.

Many places across the country woke up to a thin blanket of snow this morning after some snowfall overnight.

Met Éireann warned there could be snow accumulations of 5cm possible in Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal with more falling on higher ground.

There is another Status Yellow warning in place this morning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford this morning.

The rainfall warning is in place since midnight and remains in place until midday with 30 to 40mm of rainfall expected.

Around 8,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power after strong winds and some snow overnight.

The ESB says there are three large outages in Enniscrone, Co Sligo; Tuam, Co Galway and Dundalk, Co Louth with crews working to restore the supply.

Faults have been reported in Co Cork in Bantry, Beara, Castletownbere and Ardgroom.

ESB crews are currently working to repair these faults as quickly as possible.

Here is the latest rain & snow forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until Monday morning. Heavy rain across southern parts today, with blustery falls of sleet & snow pushing north-eastwards, bringing hazardous conditions. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/155HcqcVSk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 13, 2021

Cork City Council has warned of minor river flooding over the weekend. Preparations to protect against flooding began yesterday at a number of locations around the city.

The council has asked people to take extra care when driving in these areas over the weekend.

Both warnings were accompanied by a Status Yellow wind warning with gusts of up to 90km/h.

This warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford came into effect at 9pm on Friday night and was in place until 9am this morning.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says snow showers will persist in places over the weekend before milder conditions return next week.

"It's slowly going to be turning much less cold while it will continue to be very windy. Those winds will continue.

"Also continuing are falls of sleet, snow and rain with the heaviest rain in the south of the country but clearing east later through the day with some dry spells for at least a while.

"But the winds will continue strong all the time."

Sunday will see another Status Yellow wind warning for 15 counties with strong to gale force winds expected.

The warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford will be in place from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm on Sunday evening.

For a period, there will be a risk of more severe gusts in parts of the west while there is a risk of coastal flooding in parts of the country.