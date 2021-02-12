Taoiseach will not travel to US for St Patrick's Day

White House is examining a one-off virtual event for the traditional St Patrick's Day meeting between Taoiseach and US President
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will not travel to the US next month to meet President Joe Biden. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 18:03
Paul Hosford

The Taoiseach will not travel to the US next month to meet President Joe Biden.

Instead, the White House is examining a one-off virtual event for the traditional St Patrick's Day meeting of the leaders of Ireland and the US. It is understood that Irish officials have been assured that a meeting in 2022 would be back on the agenda if the Covid-19 pandemic is stabilised.

Micheál Martin had said he would attend if he is invited, but it is now believed that an invitation to meet Mr Biden in person will not be forthcoming this year.

A Government spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "Irish and US officials are in ongoing contact about the arrangements for the traditional marking of St Patrick's Day and the close Ireland-US relations.

"These arrangements will take full account of the challenges of Covid and we expect that on this occasion the tradition will be upheld via a programme of virtual events."

