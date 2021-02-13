Out with the deep fat fryer and in with technology – how Irish society has changed in recent decades 

The divide between urban and rural living when it comes to everyday services like doctors, shops, and public transport has been laid bare by new data which shows stark differences in ease of access, depending on where someone lives.

Difficulty accessing public transport has increased significantly in the past decade, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed.

According to CSO figures, fewer than 11% of urban households said they had difficulty accessing primary health care services such as a GP or an A&E in 2019. By comparison, for those living in rural areas, almost four-in-10 – some 38% – had difficulties accessing these services.

More than a quarter of rural households had difficulty accessing a shop, compared with just over 6% of their urban counterparts.

And, in a finding that will surprise few, getting to a bank and post office has also proven far more difficult for those who live in rural areas than urban dwellers, who often find such amenities on their doorsteps.

Some 44% of those in rural areas have difficulty with bank access, and one-third of people found access to a post office difficult. For urban households, these figures were just 17% and 9%, respectively.

There has also been a growing conversation in Ireland about poor access to public transport in many rural areas. And, despite the advent of initiatives such as the Local Link bus service, the numbers living in rural areas who say they are having difficulties accessing public transport has surged.

One-third of people living in rural areas found access to a post office difficult. Picture: Denis Minihane

In 2011, just under half of those living in rural areas had issues. In 2019, that had increased to almost three in five.

The same problems affected just a 10th of urban dwellers over the nine years, barely changing by 2019.

In an encouraging sign, fears about crime has significantly dissipated over 15 or so years, the CSO data showed.

Households saying they had problems with crime, violence or vandalism in their local area has fallen from a high of 16% in 2006 to just over 8% in 2019.

This figure was higher for households in urban areas at 10% in 2019, compared with 4% in rural areas.

Households with a burglar alarm in their home increased from 27.5% in 2004 to 46% in 2019.

Worries about pollution also dropped slightly in the same period, the data showed. In 2019, 6% of households said they had problems with pollution in their local area, compared with 9% in 2004.

When it comes to everyday living, Irish homes boosted their technology and appliances over the past 16 years, as the fourth industrial revolution went on.

Ownership of a fixed line telephone has fallen steadily over the past 16 years, the data showed. In 2004, 87% of households had a fixed line telephone in their home, falling to 59% in 2019.

In comparison, we have come almost entirely reliant on handheld devices in the last 16 years or so. Just under three-quarters of individuals over 16 owned a mobile phone in 2004, a figure which has increased to almost full ownership in 2019.

One in two households possessed a computer in their home in 2004, increasing to over three-quarters in 2019.

Just under three-quarters of individuals over 16 owned a mobile phone in 2004, a figure which has increased to almost full ownership in 2019. Picture: Pexels

The proportion of households that couldn’t afford to own a computer fell from 12.5% in 2004 to 3.4% in 2019.

Changes in technology have been seen at all levels. In 2011, more than four-in-five households owned a DVD player. With the advent of streaming and other evolutions in home viewing, this has declined to under two-thirds in 2019, while the proportion of households with a satellite dish has doubled since 2004.

"The data illustrates how technology usage has evolved in recent years, highlighting how some modes of entertainment and communication that were dominant at the turn of the millennium declined in popularity or were supplanted by more recent technological developments," the CSO said.

In perhaps a sign of increased awareness of healthy eating habits and nutritional education over the past decade, almost half of households possessed a deep fat fryer in 2004, falling to about 29% in 2019.