A 10-year-old boy has died following a quad bike accident in Co Laois.

The accident happened in the Dooary area of Ballyroan at 11 am on Wednesday, February 10.

It is understood that boy was trapped under the quad bike for some time. Gardaí said he suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The child was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and passed away yesterday in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner.