School meals to continue for thousands of children through mid-term break

More than 1,550 schools and organisations receive funding through the scheme towards the provision of food for 227,000 children.
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says she will continue to 'support vigorously' the school meals programme. File Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 11:28
Jess Casey, Eduction Correspondent

Funding that allows schools to provide food parcels to thousands of students will continue through the upcoming mid-term break so that schools can continue to operate the service.

The Department of Social Protection has confirmed funding for the School Meals Programme will continue throughout the mid-term break, from February 15 to 19.

More than 1,550 schools and organisations receive funding through the scheme towards the provision of food for 227,000 children.

While funding for the programme is normally confined to the academic year, an exception has been made in light of Covid-19.

The arrangements will mirror those that were in place during the school closures in 2020 which saw many schools in the programme continue to provide food, largely through the home delivery of food parcels.

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, said the School Meals Programme is a vital support for many children. 

“It is a scheme that I, as Minister, will continue to support vigorously.

"I’m pleased today to announce that we will continue to provide funding during the upcoming mid-term break so that schools can continue to provide food parcels to their pupils.

“I would like to acknowledge the contribution being made by the schools participating in our School Meals Programme and their staff for their commitment to ensuring that the programme continues during these very difficult times and helping to alleviate stress for pupils and parents.”

