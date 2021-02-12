Stardust inquest stalled due to funding issues

The legal teams for the Stardust families say the inquest into the tragedy has stalled due to issues with the Department of Justice.

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law in Belfast is representing 46 families and says it is doubtful the inquest will begin before May if the funding disagreement is not resolved.

The inquest into the fire in the popular nightclub in Artane, Dublin, on Valentine’s Day in 1981, was granted in September 2019.

48 young people died in what is considered the worst fire disaster in the history of the State.

There was a number of remote hearings last year, with two due to be held in December and January, but were postponed. These are said to be "pivotal" parts of the inquest, regarding the scope of the inquiry, determining what exactly the inquest will investigate and whether the Human Rights Act has been engaged within the inquest.

The legal team say the Department of Justice has still failed to approve funding for barristers for the families, while other legal teams have been granted funding,

The Legal Aid system for inquests is paid per day, per client, which the families' legal team told the Department would prolong any work until the first day of the inquest.

Phoenix Law suggested that the Department pay preparation rates which would reduce costs, which the Department rejected.

However, the Department of Justice has yet to release funding in any manner, which prevents legal teams from instructing other staff such as fire experts.

"In short, the department has not put forward or approved funding victims," Mr Mackin said.

The Coroner is now saying this needs to be resolved, we're at a major disadvantage, we can't instruct anyone until the funding comes through.

"We're totally up in the air over when it'll start, we're hopeful it will start come the middle of this year, the longer this issue is not resolved, the longer delay will be," Mr Mackin said.

"April is an unrealistic timeline in the current climate. There's no way given the size of this case. Families have van loads of material, all of which has to be gone through, experts have to be given material, the briefs are hugely voluminous."

It is expected that the inquest, which will be held in RDS, Dublin, will be the biggest and longest-running in the history of the State.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said: "The Department of Justice is aware that the Coroner has certified applications for legal aid from the families of those who died in the Stardust fire. The Department and its agencies continue to engage in this matter to ensure the families have the support they require."

The final cost of the inquests will not be clear for some time, as it will depend on the duration involved and the costs of legal and other expert advice deemed necessary by the Coroner.