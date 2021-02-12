Road users warned to drive cautiously as roads remain 'hazardous' with ice and snow

Road users are being warned of dangerous driving conditions in 16 counties this morning.

A status yellow snow and ice alerts remain in place for north Munster, Connacht and parts of Leinster until 8 am.

Met Éireann has warned of ice and lying snow that may lead to “hazardous conditions” in most parts of the country, mainly in Connacht.

Barry Aldworth, from the AA Roadwatch, has advised that motorists adapt their driving to the road conditions:

“Ultimately the best thing you can do in these kinds of weather conditions is to be mindful of your speed. The speed limit on the road is not a target, it is a maximum speed limit. The most important thing you can do is to adapt your driving to the weather conditions.

“If you are driving on particularly a rural road or a road unlikely to have been treated with grit, make sure you bring that speed right down.”

All coasts can expect “fresh and gusty southeasterly winds” today with Munster experiencing temperatures of four to eight degrees. The rest of the country will stay that bit colder, with highs of one to four degrees.

The country can expect to have a “wet and windy” weekend, as rainfall is predicted to be heaviest in southern coastal counties with a risk of some flooding.