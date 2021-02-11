Naval Service lost more staff in the last year than signed up for €10k incentive

Between the end of 2019 and end of 2020 personnel numbers declined from 985 to 904, a decrease of 81. The minimal strength of the Naval Service is supposed to be 1,094.
Naval Service lost more staff in the last year than signed up for €10k incentive

To date, only 71 members of the Naval Service have signed up for the Sea-going Service Commitment Scheme designed to ensure its ships such as the LÉ Roisín had sufficient crew to go to sea. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 20:30
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

The Naval Service lost more personnel in the past year than have signed up for a special payment designed to ensure its ships are able to go on sea patrols.

Figures provided to the Irish Examiner show that, between the end of 2019 and end of 2020, personnel numbers declined from 985 to 904, a decrease of 81. The minimal strength of the Naval Service is supposed to be 1,094.

Meanwhile, to date, only 71 members of the force have signed up for the Sea-going Service Commitment Scheme (SSCS), which became operational on January 1. This is barely enough to crew two ships.

Many personnel ineligible for scheme

Under the terms of the SSCS, around 40% of Naval service personnel are ineligible for the payment, as they haven't served for a minimum of three years and are not considered fully trained.

The SSCS was introduced by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney in an attempt to bring certainty on the number of crew members who would be available for sea patrol duty going forward.

In return for a €10,000 payment — which is taxable — personnel have to sign up to undertake a minimum of 240 patrol days at sea over a two-year period.

More personnel left the Naval Serice last year than signed up for the taxable €10,000 scheme designed to ensure there are enough crew to run ships including the LÉ Eithne. Picture: Dan Linehan

More personnel left the Naval Serice last year than signed up for the taxable €10,000 scheme designed to ensure there are enough crew to run ships including the LÉ Eithne. Picture: Dan Linehan

Lieutenant Colonel Derek Priestley, the deputy general secretary of the officers' association, Raco, said with the continued declining numbers of personnel in the Naval Service, Raco continues to advocate for "a fair and effective mean of incentivising sea-going service.” 

He said his association was not involved in the design of the SSCS, although they did make a subsequent submission to military management “with observations and seeking improvements". These, he said, "were not accepted".

Plea for increased patrol duty allowance

PDForra, which represents enlisted personnel, also made numerous suggestions that would make the scheme more attractive to its members and, like Raco, these had not been acted upon.

PDForra president Mark Keane said instead of introducing the SSCS, a significant increase should have been made in the current €56 per day (taxable) patrol duty allowance (PDA), which sailors get while on sea patrol to compensate for harsh onboard conditions and being away from their families.

Mr Keane said it is unfair those with under three years' service are not eligible for the SSCS as they do the same work and endure the same conditions as those entitled to it.

"It has created a two-tier navy. It's not the best strategy to retain the next generation of sailors who'll be needed to serve the State," he said.

Read More

Military personnel should be added to vaccine priority list, RACO says

More in this section

Brexit Brussels committed to making Northern Ireland Protocol work, says EC official
Covid-19: 52 further deaths, 866 new cases confirmed in Ireland Covid-19: 52 further deaths, 866 new cases confirmed in Ireland
Coronavirus - Thu Feb 4, 2021 Arlene Foster: Northern Ireland Protocol is not going to work
place: irelandperson: derek priestleyperson: simon coveneyperson: mark keaneorganisation: naval serviceorganisation: racoorganisation: pdforra
Coronavirus - Tue Sep 1, 2020

ASTI pulls out of Leaving Cert 2021 discussions

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices