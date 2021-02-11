Naval Service lost more staff in the last year than signed up for €10k incentive

The Naval Service lost more personnel in the past year than have signed up for a special payment designed to ensure its ships are able to go on sea patrols.

Figures provided to the Irish Examiner show that, between the end of 2019 and end of 2020, personnel numbers declined from 985 to 904, a decrease of 81. The minimal strength of the Naval Service is supposed to be 1,094.

Meanwhile, to date, only 71 members of the force have signed up for the Sea-going Service Commitment Scheme (SSCS), which became operational on January 1. This is barely enough to crew two ships.

Many personnel ineligible for scheme

Under the terms of the SSCS, around 40% of Naval service personnel are ineligible for the payment, as they haven't served for a minimum of three years and are not considered fully trained.

The SSCS was introduced by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney in an attempt to bring certainty on the number of crew members who would be available for sea patrol duty going forward.

In return for a €10,000 payment — which is taxable — personnel have to sign up to undertake a minimum of 240 patrol days at sea over a two-year period.

More personnel left the Naval Serice last year than signed up for the taxable €10,000 scheme designed to ensure there are enough crew to run ships including the LÉ Eithne. Picture: Dan Linehan

Lieutenant Colonel Derek Priestley, the deputy general secretary of the officers' association, Raco, said with the continued declining numbers of personnel in the Naval Service, Raco continues to advocate for "a fair and effective mean of incentivising sea-going service.”

He said his association was not involved in the design of the SSCS, although they did make a subsequent submission to military management “with observations and seeking improvements". These, he said, "were not accepted".

Plea for increased patrol duty allowance

PDForra, which represents enlisted personnel, also made numerous suggestions that would make the scheme more attractive to its members and, like Raco, these had not been acted upon.

PDForra president Mark Keane said instead of introducing the SSCS, a significant increase should have been made in the current €56 per day (taxable) patrol duty allowance (PDA), which sailors get while on sea patrol to compensate for harsh onboard conditions and being away from their families.

Mr Keane said it is unfair those with under three years' service are not eligible for the SSCS as they do the same work and endure the same conditions as those entitled to it.

"It has created a two-tier navy. It's not the best strategy to retain the next generation of sailors who'll be needed to serve the State," he said.