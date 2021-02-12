'Historic moment' as community vaccine roll-out begins

Vaccination of over-85s to start next week with all due to receive their first jab within three weeks
'Historic moment' as community vaccine roll-out begins

HSE chief executive Paul Reid at the weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19 on Thursday. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 06:30
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The HSE is aiming to have all over-70s vaccinated by mid-May with the over-85s programme beginning next week.

Speaking at a HSE briefing on Thursday, Cork GP Dr Nuala O’ Connor said her oldest patients were already excited to get their first jab.

She said: 

Next week marks an incredibly historic moment when we start to reach out to the community – it is like the start of the recovery from Covid.” 

Up to February 8, 243,353 doses had been given. While that figure includes 91,548 in nursing homes and care centres, just 22,510 people in this sector are now fully vaccinated with two doses. In hospitals, 65,748 people have received their second dose.

Cork GP Dr Nuala O’ Connor said her oldest patients were already excited to get their first jab.

Cork GP Dr Nuala O’ Connor said her oldest patients were already excited to get their first jab.

HSE head Paul Reid referred to next week as “an exciting week”. Vaccines will be given to long-term care centres, frontline workers and the over-85s programme will begin.

GPs in 84 practices across 20 counties will begin vaccinating on Monday. About 12,000 will benefit from this first tranche.

All over-85s should receive their first jab within three weeks.

1,900 people in nursing homes where vaccinations were delayed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, will receive their first shot, and another 40,600 people in this sector will complete their vaccinations.

Referring to reports that at least one GP has refused to give the vaccine to his patients, Mr Reid said alternative arrangements would be made.

He said: “It is extremely disappointing that position has been taken by a GP, it is quite shocking.”

In frontline medical areas, 22,000 staff will receive their first dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, which is currently reserved for under-70s.

This will include paramedics, whose vaccination programme was delayed due to the urgent focus on nursing homes.

Three thousand frontline workers will get their second PfizerBioNTech vaccine.

The HSE also reported that the number of positive cases continues to decrease.

GPs in 84 practices across 20 counties will begin vaccinating on Monday. About 12,000 will benefit from this first tranche.

GPs in 84 practices across 20 counties will begin vaccinating on Monday. About 12,000 will benefit from this first tranche.

Mr Reid said, however: “We will have a significant journey before we can restore services to where we want them to be at.

Thank you to the public, your actions are working, and I urge you to continue with those actions for the coming weeks and months.” 

The HSE is using 30% of the ICU capacity in private hospitals, mostly for non-Covid care, he said.

Last week, more than 2,300 bed-nights were used under the private hospital agreement.

There are now 984 Covid patients in hospitals, including 169 in ICU.

University Hospital Waterford remains the worst affected hospital in Munster, with 59 Covid patients on Thursday, and there are 56 in Cork University Hospital.

Nursing homes and other residential centres continue to be seriously affected. There are 190 open outbreaks in nursing homes alone.

Read More

Over-70s will not be vaccinated until mid-May, says Donnelly

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Sep 1, 2020 Minister invites ASTI to discuss withdrawal from Leaving Cert talks
Brexit Brussels committed to making Northern Ireland Protocol work, says EC official
Covid-19: 52 further deaths, 866 new cases confirmed in Ireland Covid-19: 52 further deaths, 866 new cases confirmed in Ireland
Brexit

Stormont committee to investigate decision to withdraw ports staff

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices