'Historic moment' as community vaccine roll-out begins

The HSE is aiming to have all over-70s vaccinated by mid-May with the over-85s programme beginning next week.

Speaking at a HSE briefing on Thursday, Cork GP Dr Nuala O’ Connor said her oldest patients were already excited to get their first jab.

She said:

Next week marks an incredibly historic moment when we start to reach out to the community – it is like the start of the recovery from Covid.”

Up to February 8, 243,353 doses had been given. While that figure includes 91,548 in nursing homes and care centres, just 22,510 people in this sector are now fully vaccinated with two doses. In hospitals, 65,748 people have received their second dose.

HSE head Paul Reid referred to next week as “an exciting week”. Vaccines will be given to long-term care centres, frontline workers and the over-85s programme will begin.

GPs in 84 practices across 20 counties will begin vaccinating on Monday. About 12,000 will benefit from this first tranche.

All over-85s should receive their first jab within three weeks.

1,900 people in nursing homes where vaccinations were delayed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, will receive their first shot, and another 40,600 people in this sector will complete their vaccinations.

Referring to reports that at least one GP has refused to give the vaccine to his patients, Mr Reid said alternative arrangements would be made.

He said: “It is extremely disappointing that position has been taken by a GP, it is quite shocking.”

In frontline medical areas, 22,000 staff will receive their first dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, which is currently reserved for under-70s.

This will include paramedics, whose vaccination programme was delayed due to the urgent focus on nursing homes.

Three thousand frontline workers will get their second PfizerBioNTech vaccine.

The HSE also reported that the number of positive cases continues to decrease.

Mr Reid said, however: “We will have a significant journey before we can restore services to where we want them to be at.

Thank you to the public, your actions are working, and I urge you to continue with those actions for the coming weeks and months.”

The HSE is using 30% of the ICU capacity in private hospitals, mostly for non-Covid care, he said.

Last week, more than 2,300 bed-nights were used under the private hospital agreement.

There are now 984 Covid patients in hospitals, including 169 in ICU.

University Hospital Waterford remains the worst affected hospital in Munster, with 59 Covid patients on Thursday, and there are 56 in Cork University Hospital.

Nursing homes and other residential centres continue to be seriously affected. There are 190 open outbreaks in nursing homes alone.