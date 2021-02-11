Fall in lung cancer referrals sparks fears patients with symptoms not visiting GP

The Irish Cancer Society said it was concerned at a significant drop in suspected lung cancer cases being sent on for further investigation at Rapid Access Clinics.

New figures show GP referrals to Rapid Access Lung Clinics dropped by more than half (55%) in January of this year compared to January 2020.

Just 93 electronic referrals were made to the clinics in January 2021 compared to 207 in January last year.

The society said it was concerned the fall in referrals may mean people with symptoms of lung cancer were not seeking medical advice from their GP and possibly delaying a diagnosis of cancer, or receiving a later diagnosis in an emergency department.

Director of Advocacy and External Affairs at the Irish Cancer Society Rachel Morrogh said they were concerned the figures may indicate a repeat in the pattern of behaviour seen in the first lockdown, where there was a drop of 40% in e-referrals to Rapid Access Lung Clinics in August compared to pre-pandemic figures in February 2020.

Research undertaken by the society last year showed one in four people put off going to see a GP or attending a hospital appointment during the initial wave of Covid-19.

Rachel Morragh, Irish Cancer Society’s director of Advocacy and External Affairs.

“The early detection of cancer is key to survival and good quality of life. This is particularly true for lung cancers, many of which are picked up at a late stage,” Ms Morrogh said.

“The pandemic has made us all aware of coughing as it could be a symptom of Covid-19. However, it is important to remember that a persistent cough is also a symptom of lung cancer."

“Our research shows that some patients with health concerns may be reluctant to contact their GPs because they don’t want to bother them or because they don’t think their symptoms are serious enough," she said.

“However, the Irish Cancer Society wants to reassure patients who have any persistent, unusual or unexplained symptoms, particularly those with a cough that won’t go away, or hoarseness, that it is important to speak to your GP as soon as possible.”

The majority of people (70%) diagnosed with lung cancer in Ireland are diagnosed at a late stage, which has a direct impact on survival rates.

More than 2,500 men and women in Ireland receive a lung cancer diagnosis annually and more than 1,800 men and women die from the cancer every year.