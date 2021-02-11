Gardaí seek help in finding missing Meath teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Ronan Quinn, 16, who has been missing from the Navan area since Monday.
Ronan is described as being 5’7”, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black Nike hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms, and grey Nike runners.
It is believed that Ronan is in the Dublin area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí at Navan on 046 9079930, or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.