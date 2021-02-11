Almost 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to date

Almost 250,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the State to date, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed.

It comes ahead of the next Monday, when 12,000 over-85s will start their vaccination programme in what was described as "an incredibly historic moment" by Cork GP, Dr Nuala O'Connor.

However, despite the positive trends, the head of the HSE has warned hospitals still have more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave of the virus last April.

Issuing an update at a weekly HSE briefing, Dr O'Connor said up to February 8, there have been 243,353 doses given. This includes 91,548 in nursing homes and care centres. Some 22,510 people in this sector are now fully vaccinated with two doses.

In hospitals, some 65,748 people have received their second dose.

Up to 490,000 people aged over-70 will be fully vaccinated by mid-May either by their family doctor or at a GP-run clinic, the HSE said today.

HSE chief Paul Reid referred to next week as “an exciting week.” Vaccines will be given to long-term care centres, frontline workers and will see the start of the Over-85s programme.

In nursing homes, 1,900 people will receive their first dose. These had been delayed by Covid-19 outbreaks in those homes. Another 40,600 people in this sector will complete their vaccinations.

In hospitals and other frontline medical areas, 22,000 staff will receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This will include paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade staff, whose vaccination programme was delayed due to the urgent focus on nursing homes.

Three thousand frontline workers will get their second PfizerBioNTech vaccine.

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination centre. Picture: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

And in the first section of the general population to get their vaccines, GPs in 84 practices across 20 counties will begin vaccinating on Monday. About 12,000 people are expected to benefit.

Mr Reid indicated the Defence Forces could be called in to assist with transport challenges for some house-bound people later in the roll-out.

The HSE also reported the number of positive cases and the demand for Covid-19 testing in the community continues to decrease.

Mr Reid said, however: “We will have a significant journey before we can restore services to where we want them to be at.

“Thank you to the public, your actions are working, and I urge you to continue with those actions for the coming weeks and months.”

He said the number of close contacts remains stable at 3 which is why the positivity rate is dropping.

The HSE is using 30% of the ICU capacity in private hospitals, mostly for non-Covid care, he said. Last week alone, over 2,300 bed-nights were used under the private hospital agreement nationally.

There are now 984 people in hospitals, including 169 in ICU beds and over 200 receiving high-dependency oxygen support.

University Hospital Waterford remains the worst affected hospital in Munster with 59 Covid patients today, and there are 56 in Cork University Hospital.

Nursing homes and other residential centres continue to be seriously affected. There are 190 open outbreaks in nursing homes alone.