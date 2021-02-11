Nasc: State's pilot project on vulnerability of asylum applicants is too limited

A pilot project to assess the vulnerability of asylum applicants falls short of national standards and fails to include situations where an individual could be at risk of suicide or other risks.

Nasc, a refugee and migrant rights group, made the claim in relation to a pilot project to introduce vulnerability assessments for asylum seekers being rolled out by the HSE and the Department of Children.

Under an EU directive, all applicants for international protection must be assessed for any vulnerabilities or risks within 30 days of making their asylum application to establish if they need additional supports. The EU requirement was enshrined in Irish legislation in 2018 but has yet to be implemented in full.

The Department of Children, which now assumes responsibility for asylum and migration issues, has commenced a pilot project at the Balseskin reception centre in Dublin to roll out the legally required assessments.

In January, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman indicated that four assessments had taken place.

The department has declined to confirm the number carried out to date but said it was now taking place on a “daily basis” and that it intended to publish monthly figures in the coming weeks.

Officials from the International Protection Accommodation Service are carrying out the assessments and focusing on victims of human trafficking, torture, rape or other violence, unaccompanied minors, single parents of a minor, individuals with a disability, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with a serious illness or mental disorder.

A social worker at the International Protection Office is providing support and the department is working with a range of groups to ensure support is available when needed.

As part of the pilot programme, the department is also assessing the interview environment, interpretation regime, and length of interviews.

While giving the pilot project a “cautious welcome”, Nasc said the vulnerability categories fall short of national standards and fail to include people at risk of suicide or violence, people with addiction issues, and carers.

“Although we can appreciate the logistical difficulties in rolling out a new programme during the pandemic – the legal requirement to carry out vulnerability assessments has been in place for over 2.5 years and we’re surprised to see such a limited pilot programme take place,” Nasc chief executive Fiona Finn said.

“It is disheartening to see that the procedures set out in the national standards, which this Government has committed to implementing, do not appear to have been taken on board in designing the pilot programme,” she added.

The national standards, Ms Finn said, provide a “much broader definition” of who may be considered vulnerable, including carers, individuals at risk of domestic, sexual, or gender-based violence, individuals with substance addictions and individuals at risk of suicide.

Vulnerability assessments, Nasc said, need to be carried out on a continuous basis by having trained staff in accommodation centres who can identify people at risk, as outlined in national standards.

“The vulnerability assessment is not a ‘once and done’ process. A person’s level of vulnerability and corresponding need for additional support may change over time and depending on circumstances,” Ms Finn said.