Almost 82,000 Europeans apply for settled status in Northern Ireland

Almost 82,000 Europeans have applied for settled status in Northern Ireland following Brexit.

Citizens of the EU who were in the country before the end of the transition period are eligible.

The Home Office is funding organisations to help vulnerable and hard-to-reach individuals and groups enter the EU Settlement Scheme.

Fiona Magee, deputy chief executive at Advice NI, said: “Advice NI has already helped more than 30,000 people in Northern Ireland to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme and the Home Office funding allows us to continue this important work with the more vulnerable in society, including the elderly, isolated or those who lack IT literacy skills.”

A total of 81,800 applications had been received from people in Northern Ireland up to the end of last month.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster urged European citizens and their families to apply ahead of the June 30 deadline.

He said: “There is plenty of support available and the new funding announced today means no stone will be left unturned in ensuring everyone gets the help they need.”

A further £4.5m (€5.1m) of funding was announced by the Home Office on Thursday for the network of 72 organisations helping people apply across the UK.

Mr Foster added: “There is no target, no limit, no quota.

“We are clear: we will reach out to everyone who deserves status under the settlement scheme to make their application.”

All EU citizens resident in the UK before the end of the transition period on January 1 this year can apply.

Applicants need to prove their identity, show that they live in the UK, and declare any criminal convictions.

Evidence of residence can be a utility bill, bank statements, or a letter from a GP or charity.